Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

RICHMOND, B.C. - Police believe the shooting death of a 28-year-old man outside the departure terminal at Vancouver International Airport is linked to the ongoing gang conflict that has gripped British Columbia's Lower Mainland.
Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says an SUV with at least two people inside was seen leaving the scene.
A short time later, fire crews in Surrey were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in a back alley, about 28 kilometres from the airport.
Jang says they are looking for dashcam video of those who were in the area Sunday afternoon to help with their investigation.
RCMP said earlier Sunday that some of their officers intercepted the getaway vehicle and were shot at, but no officers were injured and the suspects got away.
There's been a string of shootings in Metro Vancouver over the last several days, including the murder of a prison corrections officer in the parking lot of a busy Delta, B.C., shopping mall.
Delta's police chief said last week all police departments in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were working on the shootings.
Neil Dubord acknowledged the "anxiety" around the very public shootings, saying they showed a "shocking" disregard for public safety.
Jang says the victim of Sunday's shooting was known to police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.