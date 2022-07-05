Port of Vancouver truckers warn of strike over changes to upcoming ban on older rigs

Cargo containers and ships at the Port of Metro Vancouver are seen in an aerial view in Vancouver on April 9, 2022. The United Truckers Association says its members have voted unanimously in favour of job action at the Port of Vancouver protesting a program that would force the phase out of older trucks. A statement from the association says its 639 members voted to support action that could "create shock waves across Canada's already fragile supply chain." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck