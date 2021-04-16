Record year prompts B.C. to increase budget for parks by $83 million over three years

Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. fills the air as people ride bikes down the road at Cypress Provincial Park, in West Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. British Columbia will pump $83 million into its budget over three years for parks to construct new campsites and expand trails and accessibility as the province hit another record-breaking year for camping reservations amid the pandemic last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck