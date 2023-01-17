Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent "strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward