B.C. sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over past week

Premier John Horgan talks about the historic action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous Peoples during a ceremony in the Hall of Honour at the Legislature, in Victoria, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.Horgan says he has "low energy" following his COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

 CAH

VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has "low energy" two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

At a news conference on a separate issue Thursday, Horgan said his condition could also be attributed to radiation treatments he received as part of his cancer treatment.

Horgan underwent treatment for throat cancer last year, returned to the legislature in February, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of April.

Weekly information released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of hospitalizations has increased to 485 from 364 last week, while 38 people were in critical care.

It says the province recorded 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in the week ending April 16, compared with 23 in the prior week.

B.C. recorded 2,036 COVID-19 cases, although health experts have said that the actual number of cases is much higher.

The premier says people should follow public health guidance, wear a mask indoors and be conscious of their surroundings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

