Castlegar, B.C., man charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty police officer

Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is shown in an undated handout photo. A manslaughter charge has been laid following an investigation into the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police constable. Fifty-five-year-old Const. Allan Young died in July 2020, several days after an altercation with another man while Young was visiting Nelson, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Abbotsford Police Mandatory Credit