COVID-19 booking system picks up pace in B.C. as those aged 80-84 eligible this week

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. The British Columbia government says age-based bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations are one week ahead of schedule and seniors aged 84 and older, plus Indigenous elders aged 65 and up, can make an appointment for a shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward