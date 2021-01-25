British Columbia long-term care home report reveals confusion, mixed messaging

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. British Columbia plans to release a report in to long-term care homes today, but stakeholders consulted and the B.C. Liberals are questioning why the report wasn't released earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward