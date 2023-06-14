Northern B.C. wildfire nudges key northern highway, Island route still cut by flames

Thick smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun just after 3 p.m. as a motorist travels on Highway 97 in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to southern parts of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck