Man pleads guilty to killing three, including mother and brother in Langley, B.C.

RCMP Supt. Dave Chauhan, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 10, 2021. B.C.'s integrated homicide investigation team says Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court related to the deaths of Tatiana Bazuar and Befrin Ebrahimian and Francesco Zangrilli. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck