Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap set to be notified about properties affected by wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to "normal day-to-day operations," 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck