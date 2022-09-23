More than 100 commercial trucks off roads due to safety violations: Edmonton police

An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. Last week, 110 commercial vehicles were pulled off the road by Edmonton Police Service's Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit for failing to meet various safety compliance regulations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

EDMONTON - Police say 110 commercial vehicles were pulled off the road in Edmonton last week for failing to meet various safety compliance regulations.

Edmonton police say its commercial vehicle investigation unit held a three-day inspection event between Sept. 13 and 15 on Yellowhead Trail and Whitemud Drive.

Police say 238 vehicles checks were completed and only 69 vehicles passed inspection.

They say more than $36,000 in fines were issued for 551 violations.

Figures provided by Edmonton police from its vehicle inspections in the sprint indicate that there were 182 fewer violations this time around.

Police say cargo securement was the most common violation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.