Police say toddler's death in southeast Calgary being treated as suspicious

Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020.

CALGARY - Police say they are investigating the death of a toddler in southeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the community of Midnapore around 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found a two-year-old girl in medical distress.

Police say the child was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

They say the toddler's death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives are interviewing people to try to determine what happened before the child's death.

An autopsy is to be done Friday morning.

