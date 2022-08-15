Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police

Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street as the city works to clear tents from a sprawling homeless encampment in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. People living in a growing street encampment along a busy street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been handed notices advising that the tents and other structures are about to be removed. The city's fire chief issued an order last month requiring the tents be cleared because of an extreme fire safety hazard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck