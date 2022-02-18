B.C.'s Interior Health to begin rescheduling surgeries after COVID-19 pause

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix is silhouetted behind a curtain as COVID-19 hospitalization data is displayed while provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Interior Health says it's starting to resume services that were temporarily paused last month, including the resumption of scheduled surgeries starting next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck