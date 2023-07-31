Man who died in plane crash, along with five others, remembered as loving

Kirk Mealey and Emily Mealey are shown in this image taken of a GoFundMe website. A man who died in a plane crash along with five others in the Rockies west of Calgary is being remembered as courageous and generous. Kirk Mealey was one of the six people aboard a small private plane, which took off from Springbank Airport, west of Calgary Friday night and was headed to Salmon Arm, British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO