Rain swells north, central B.C. rivers but southeast levels to fall as heat arrives

A home on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, sits on mud covered farmland west of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The River Forecast Centre says rising levels in some waterways of British Columbia's southeastern Interior could ease as runoff from recent heavy rains decreases, but downpours continue to swell rivers and streams in north and central parts of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck