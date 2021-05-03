COVID-19 second-dose vaccine wait times may drop with more supply, says Dr. Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, March 1, 2021. The expected arrival of more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month has British Columbia health officials forecasting shorter waits between first and second doses for more people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito