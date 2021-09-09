Alberta health minister to address COVID crisis; Calgary cancels non-urgent surgeries

EDMONTON - Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says it is time for the government to present a plan to get the province through a rapidly escalating COVID-19 health crisis that has now stopped all non-emergency surgeries in Calgary.
“We are dealing with a crisis – again, a crisis that is of their own making,” Notley said Thursday before a scheduled government news conference.
“What we need to be hearing about is what plans they have in place to ensure that people’s health care is addressed, and what they will be doing with respect to supporting our frontline health-care workers.”
Health Minister Tyler Shandro is to speak alongside Dr. Verna Yiu, the head of Alberta Health Services, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health.
The media availability comes as thousands of new COVID-19 infections have swamped the health-care system and pushed intensive care space to the brink of capacity. The province reported 18 new deaths Wednesday.
Alberta has seen more than 1,000 new cases on average each day for the last two weeks, with more than 600 people now in hospital with the illness and 147 of them in intensive care.
To free up resources, up to 60 per cent of non-emergency surgeries were cancelled last week provincewide. Alberta Health Services announced Wednesday that all such operations in the Calgary health region have been put on hold for the rest of the week.
Doctors are warning that even the extra beds added to intensive care wards may not be enough and worry they may soon have to implement triage protocols to decide which patients get life-saving help and which do not.
Alberta has been hit hardest in Canada in the so-called fourth wave of COVID-19, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant.
It was a risk dismissed by United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney on June 18, when he announced almost all health restrictions were being lifted and boated that Alberta was open for good.
He downplayed the threat of the Delta variant at that time, noting infection numbers were small and localized and a contingency plan was not needed.
In August, Kenney, Shandro and Hinshaw were criticized when the government largely fell silent as the Delta variant took flight in Alberta, sending case numbers and hospitalizations to heights not seen since the third wave, which also threatened to collapse the health system.
Last Friday, Kenney announced modest changes, ordering pubs and bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and reinstituting a provincewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces and workplaces.
Kenney also announced his government would give $100 to anyone who would get a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Alberta trails the nation in vaccine pickup. Almost 79 per cent of those eligible, age 12 and over, have had at least one dose, and the majority of those in hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Kenney has staunchly refused to follow the lead of other provinces in mandating proof of vaccination for anyone who wants to use non-essential services, such as restaurants, clubs and sports events.
The premier has questioned whether so-called vaccine passports violate health privacy, but said his government will make available a downloadable QR code for those who need to quickly show proof of vaccination.
A number of Alberta businesses and sports teams are demanding or will be demanding patrons show proof of vaccination.
It’s a controversial plan that surveys suggest would be popular with Albertans while providing a strong incentive to get vaccinated. It has also led to demonstrations in Quebec and B.C. from those who feel the passports are an intolerable privacy intrusion.
Kenney has also faced criticism from some members of his own caucus, particularly in rural areas, who earlier in the pandemic protested that some health restrictions were unnecessary and intrusive.
One of those backbenchers, Peter Guthrie, chastised Kenney in a public letter this week, saying he is making things worse by singling out the unvaccinated in a “disparaging and accusatory tone.”
The Opposition NDP said Kenney is kowtowing to these fringe elements, refusing to enact policies like vaccine passports in order to keep his caucus from fracturing.
Alberta school boards have been left to decide for themselves how to implement COVID-19 protocols, including as mask mandates, resulting in a patchwork of rules.
On Wednesday, the superintendent of the public school division in the southern Alberta city of Medicine Hat reported positive COVID-19 cases in every school.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.