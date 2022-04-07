RCMP investigating after two cow carcasses found behind cemetery in Alberta

Cows and their calves graze in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. RCMP say they are investigating after two cows were found in rural community northeast of Calgary that were killed, skinned and had their meat taken.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

AIRDRIE, Alta. - RCMP say they are investigating after two cows that were killed, skinned and had their meat taken were found in a rural community northeast of Calgary.

Police say the carcasses were discovered Monday behind a cemetery in Swalwell, Alta.

They say they believe they were dumped there sometime between last Thursday and Monday.

They say they do not know to whom the cows belonged.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.

