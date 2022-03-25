Alberta premier's political foe fears fraudulence in mail-in leadership vote

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Kenney says the party is under siege from extremist elements seeking a hostile takeover by toppling him in an upcoming United Conservative leadership review.
The private remarks he made to his staff were secretly recorded and leaked to the media earlier this week.
He characterizes the fractious leadership review as a fight for the soul of his mainstream big-tent party.
He says — quote — “the lunatics are trying to take over the asylum” and compares his opponents to bugs attracted to the bright light of his party’s success.
Kenney told his staff he considered quitting,, but he decided it was important he stay to keep the party united and prevent the Opposition NDP from regaining power in the next election.
