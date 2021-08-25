Man fined for photos of Alberta judge

The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. A Toronto man has been handed a fine and is required to cover court costs for taking photos of an Alberta judge and Alberta Health Services lawyer and posting them online. Donald Smith, whose lawyer called him an amateur journalist, appeared by video from Toronto today before Justice Adam Germain. He was fined $1,000 and will be required to pay $1,500 in court costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland