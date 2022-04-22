First Nation 'shocked' by B.C.'s decision not to amend case based on new policy

Nuchatlaht First Nation elder and councillor Archie Little, right, speaks with lawyer Jack Woodward outside B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 21, 2022. The lawyer for a B.C. First Nation challenging the province over its land rights says the government's decision not to adjust its case based on new litigation directives "undermines the process of reconciliation." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck