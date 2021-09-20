B.C. records 1,692 COVID cases and 11 more deaths over three days

VICTORIA - British Columbia has recorded another 1,692 cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.
The Health Ministry says 11 more people have died of an infection in that period, for a total of 1,899 deaths.
There are currently 21 outbreaks around the province, most of them at long-term care homes, along with three hospitals in as many regions.
The ministry says 85 per cent of people diagnosed between Sept. 3 and 16 were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
It says in a news release that those who are not vaccinated are 32 times more likely to be hospitalized compared with people who have received both doses of a vaccine.
More than 79 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and up are now fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.