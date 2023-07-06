Métis Nation of Alberta marks 'historic' birth of two bison calves

The Métis Nation of Alberta is celebrating the birth of two bison calves at a cultural park northeast of Edmonton. The new additions at Métis Crossing come after 20 wood bison were transferred to the traditional lands last year from Elk Island National Park. Bison at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako/Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**