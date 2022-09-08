Family member identifies man killed in a series of assaults in Edmonton

EDMONTON - A family member of a man who was fatally stabbed in a series of random attacks in Edmonton says he died protecting his sister.
Allen Frost says his brother-in-law Brian Berland died after being attacked while out walking in the northeastern Homesteader neighbourhood with his sister Jamie and her dog, Meatball.
Frost, who is married to Berland's sister, says the 38-year-old was visiting them in Edmonton from Cold Lake First Nation in northeastern Alberta.
Frost says while Berland was being attacked, he yelled at his sister to run away.
Frost says she was not physically harmed, but police have said two other people were injured in the attacks.
A suspect, who police identified as 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence, was taken into custody more than two hours after authorities warned the public about the attacks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.