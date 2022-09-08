Family member identifies man killed in a series of assaults in Edmonton

Brian Berland is shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page of his brother-in-law Allen Frost. A family member of a man who was fatally stabbed in a series of random attacks in Edmonton says he died protecting his sister. Allen Frost says his brother-in-law Brian Berland died after being attacked while out walking in the northeastern Homesteader neighbourhood with his sister Jamie and her dog, Meatball.THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO-Facebook-Allen Frost **MANDATORY CREDIT**