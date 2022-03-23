Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it

Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. One of two men accused in the killing of the popular Calgary chef two years ago continued to insist Wednesday that he has no memory of whether he stabbed the victim.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

CALGARY - One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continues to tell a trial that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times in a parking lot, says under cross-examination that he remembers running toward the man and there was a scuffle, but nothing more.

Court has heard that Herblin managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help but later died.

Dodgson says a friend told him later that day that someone had died at a gas station, and he wondered, "Did I kill that guy?"

Dodgson also says that after his arrest he gave police Holloway's name as a second suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.