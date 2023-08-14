Shooting victim in Calgary mall parking lot identified as 23-year-old man

CALGARY - Police are identifying the man killed over the weekend in a Calgary mall parking lot shooting.
They say Danny Truong, who was 23, died Saturday after a shooting outside the south entrance of Market Mall.
Calgary police say his death is the city’s 12th homicide this year.
Police said today they have found a suspect vehicle, a 2015 white Volvo XC60.
They say the car was reported stolen on Thursday and was missing its gas cap on the passenger side.
The registered owner of the vehicle is co-operating with police.
"It is extremely concerning that such a brazen and unnecessary act of violence occurred in the middle of the afternoon in a public space, endangering Calgarians who were going about their day," acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the Calgary police’s homicide unit said in a news release Monday.
"We believe this is a targeted incident, and that there is no outstanding risk to the public.”
Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the shooting or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Based on information provided by Calgary police, a previous story said the shooting victim was 24 years old.