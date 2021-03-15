Vaccination site to open at Calgary Telus Convention Centre next month

CALGARY - Alberta Health Services says a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site is to open at a convention centre in downtown Calgary next month.
The site — a partnership between the health agency, the City of Calgary and the Calgary Telus Convention Centre — will have about 100 vaccination stations once it's running in early April.
That could expand to 120 stations, depending on vaccine availability. It will operate between eight and 16 hours a day, seven days a week, also contingent on supply.
Vaccine appointment bookings for the facility are to open later this month.
Early in the pandemic, the convention centre served as an overflow homeless shelter.
On Sunday, Alberta Health Services said more than 53,000 eligible Albertans had booked an appointment to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not being offered to anyone over 65 or with chronic health conditions.
That means there are fewer than 5,000 doses left from the province's initial allotment, though more supplies are coming.
Online bookings for that vaccine closed Monday, but all Albertans born between 1957 and 1961 and Indigenous people born between 1972 and 1976 can still call the 811 Health Link line for a spot.
Also on Monday, Alberta began offering two other approved vaccines to seniors younger than 75.
All Albertans born in 1947 and Indigenous people born in 1962 are able to book through Alberta Health Services. More appointments will be offered by birth year as the week progresses.
Pharmacies have begun offering appointments to all Albertans born in 1956 and earlier and Indigenous people born in 1971 or earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.