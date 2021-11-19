B.C. NDP postpones weekend convention due to ongoing provincial emergency

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after the B.C. Lions CFL football team announced they would recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at their Sept. 24 game against Saskatchewan, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. British Columbia's New Democratic Party has postponed its virtual convention scheduled to start today due to the floods and slides that have plunged the province into a state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck