Some B.C. regions at Drought Level 4 as water scarcity affects the province

High tide rolls in as a Parks Canada employee looks over the clam bed restoration while on a Salish sea garden tour on Russell Island, a 32-acre Gulf Island National Park near in Salt Spring Island, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Ministry of Forests says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of British Columbia have reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito