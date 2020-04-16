B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Latin Grammy winning Canadian/Cuban musician Alex Cuba poses for a photo in Toronto on Tuesday, October 2, 2012. Premier John Horgan is hosting a free livestream concert Thursday that features four British Columbia musicians, including winners of Juno and Grammy awards. The line-up includes jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers, B.C. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young