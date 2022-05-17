Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he died

Sarah Sansom poses for a portrait at her home in Nobleford, Alta., on Friday, May 29, 2020. Sarah's husband Jacob (Jake) Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal were found shot to death on a rural road in eastern Alberta in March 2020. Sarah Sansom, the wife of the hunter who was shot by two men on trial for his murder has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or fight the night he died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

EDMONTON - A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.

Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.

Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Métis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.

Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly threetimes the legal driving limit, and Cardinal's level was nearly twice the limit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

