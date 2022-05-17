Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he died

EDMONTON - A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.
Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.
Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Métis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.
Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly threetimes the legal driving limit, and Cardinal's level was nearly twice the limit.
