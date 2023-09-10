Man and youth face murder charges in teen's death on Calgary basketball court

CALGARY - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after they were arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on a basketball court in southeast Calgary last week.
Police say the accused, aged 16 and 18, each face one count of second-degree murder in the homicide of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn in the Copperfield neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Both were arrested Saturday, though police are not releasing either of their names in order to protect the identity of the youth under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Investigators have said Glenn and two friends were at a basketball court when two unknown people approached them. There was an altercation, and Glenn was stabbed and sprayed with bear spray.
On Thursday night, more than 100 people expressed their sorrow and anger during a vigil for Glenn at the sports facility.
Both of the accused will appear in court on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 10, 2023.