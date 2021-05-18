B.C. Mounties confirm identity of two brothers killed in southern Interior

Brothers Carlos, left, and Erick Fryer are shown in this composite undated handout photo. The RCMP have confirmed that two men found dead near a small community in British Columbia's southern Interior last week were brothers. The Mounties' say they are releasing the names of 29 year-old Erick Fryer and 31-year-old Carlos Fryer in an effort to help their ongoing investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*