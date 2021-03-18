Vancouver police identify 24-year-old woman as victim of fatal shooting

A member of the Vancouver Police Department puts up police tape outside the Arco Hotel in Vancouver's downtown eastside, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police say they've identified the woman fatally shot inside a social housing building in the Downtown Eastside early Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

 GAC

VANCOUVER - Police say they've identified the woman shot inside a social housing building on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside early Wednesday morning.

They say in a news release 24-year-old Shania Paulson died after being shot inside the Arco Hotel, a single room occupancy building.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing. A police statement issued Wednesday said officers found Paulson suffering from a gunshot wound and she later died in hospital.

Police believe her attacker fled and they're asking anyone with information to contact homicide unit detectives or Crime Stoppers.

They released no further details on Vancouver's third homicide this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.

