Dog owners charged under Calgary bylaw after 86-year-old woman killed

CALGARY - Two dog owners are facing multiple charges under a City of Calgary bylaw after an attack that led to the death of an 86-year-old woman.
Police officers and paramedics were called June 5 to a neighbourhood in northwest Calgary, where they found the injured senior who later died.
"Calgary Community Standards has charged two dog owners in relation to the fatal dog attack," chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis said at a news conference Wednesday.
"The charges were under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw."
The city had seized three dogs, which are believed to be a North American pit bull-terrier mix, a North American Staffordshire mix and an American pit bull, on the day of the attack.
"The animals continue to be held pending the outcome of a dangerous dog application," he said.
The application submitted to the Court of Queen's Bench by the city asks for the dogs to be put down. It is to be in court on July 28 to set a date for the hearing.
Denis Bagaric and Talyn Calkins, who own the dogs, were each charged Tuesday with 12 offences. Those include an animal attack on a person, an animal bite to a person and an animal running at large.
"All 12 counts result in a mandatory court appearance," said Pleckaitis. "If convicted, each offence carries a maximum penalty of $10,000 and, in default of payment of any fine imposed, up to six months in prison."
He said Bagaric and Calkins are scheduled to appear in court in relation to the charges on Sept. 14.
Pleckaitis said an animal attack on a person is "the most egregious" offence under the bylaw.
The city said a police investigation into potential criminal charges is ongoing.
After the woman's death, both the city and Alberta Health Services also ordered reviews into why it took an ambulance 30 minutes to respond to the dog attack.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 20, 2022.