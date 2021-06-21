Man dead, police dog injured after confrontation with RCMP in northern Alberta

ARDMORE, Alta. - RCMP say a man is dead and a police service dog has been injured in a shooting in northern Alberta.
Officers were searching Sunday night for a suspect who fled on foot after a dispute in a vehicle near the community of Ardmore, southwest of Cold Lake.
Mounties say officers and a police dog found the suspect, there was a confrontation and an officer fired a gun.
RCMP say officers tried to provide medical assistance but the man died at the scene.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian and treated for a non life-threatening injury.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is reviewing the shooting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.