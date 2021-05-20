Hinshaw announces new quarantine rules for Albertans who have been vaccinated

EDMONTON - Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province in making changes to quarantine rules for people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a confirmed positive case and don't have symptoms.
She says people who have received a first dose will have their quarantine period shortened to 10 days, as long as they also don't show symptoms.
Hinshaw says the changes are effective immediately.
She says vaccinated people with symptoms, even minor ones, will be required to isolate and get tested.
Hinshaw says the changes do not apply to people returning from international travel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.