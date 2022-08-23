Single mothers group challenges B.C. government stance on legal aid system

Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, on June 2, 2015. A three-day hearing has begun in B.C. Supreme Court by a group defending itself against the provincial government's stance that it doesn't have the capacity to take a case regarding legal aid to trial. The Single Mothers' Alliance says eligibility for legal aid does not meet the needs of low-income women, especially those escaping domestic violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck