VICTORIA - The Canadian Press erroneously reported April 6 that more than 54,000 light-duty electric vehicles were sold in B.C. last year. In fact, more than 54,000 light-duty electric vehicles are now registered in B.C.
Corrective to April 6 story about electric vehicle sales in B.C.
Corrective to April 6 story on electric vehicles
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hollywood star Costner producing series pilot in Penticton
- Motorcycle crash victim was 64-year-old Penticton man
- White Spot investigating franchisee after poop-throwing incident
- Penticton pharmacies left off vaccine list
- Penticton cases go from one last week to 19 for this week
- Penticton featured in Monopoly-themed game
- Body discovered near Causeway Bridge
- 4 arrested after report of shots fired from vehicle
- Penticton home, cash, car up for grabs in Hometown Heroes Lottery
- South Okanagan home prices top $800K
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 25
-
May 2
-
May 9
-
May 16
-
May 23
-
May 30
Latest News
- Quebec restores 8 p.m. curfew in Montreal, extends lockdown order in Quebec City
- Caucus dissent over COVID OK, breaking health rules means expulsion: Alberta premier
- Jays' Springer out with right quadriceps strain, unlikely to appear in Angels series
- Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau
- Plan for hot spot mobile vaccine clinics for 18+ still being developed in Ontario
- Two more COVID-19 variant cases identified in Northwest Territories