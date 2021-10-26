Gitxaala First Nation in B.C. goes to court over automatic mineral rights

Banks Island is shown in this undated aerial photo. A B.C. coastal First Nation is challenging seven mineral claims on its territory and the process the provincial government uses to make those claims, an online registry that automatically grants mineral rights. The Gitxaala petition to the court says the online registry mineral claims process doesn't require the government to consult with the first nation and simply grants the claim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Gitxaala Territorial Management Agency