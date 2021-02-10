One dead, dozens hurt in multi-vehicle crash on snowy highway near Hope, B.C.

A multiple vehicle crash is seen on the Coquihalla Highway just outside of Hope, B.C., in this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 handout photo. One person died and dozens were injured in a crash Wednesday involving multiple vehicles on a snow-blanketed highway in British Columbia. Emergency Health Services said it received a call just before 10 a.m. about the crash on the Coquihalla Highway, a major route known for its treacherous conditions in winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Mitchell Danilak