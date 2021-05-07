RCMP officer, fire chief use climbing gear to rescue dog stuck on ledge in B.C.

A large and inquisitive dog has many more walks ahead thanks to the actions of an RCMP officer and a volunteer fire chief in British Columbia's southern Interior. Chevy, a 7-year-old, American Bulldog Terrier cross, is seen stuck on a ledge overlooking Mimi Falls, near Logan Lake, B.C., in an April 28, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, Margot Wikjord, *MANDATORY CREDIT*