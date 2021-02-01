Judge rejects request to release suspect in fatal hit-and-run death of police officer

CALGARY - A teen charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run that killed a Calgary police officer will remain in custody.
The accused — who police believe was driving — was 17 when he was arrested following the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year's Eve.
He has since turned 18 but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Youth court Judge Steve Lipton on Friday refused bail for the teen and has now denied his release into the custody of a responsible person, who would have had to exercise care and control over him.
The accused is to return to court Feb. 16.
Investigators also say they are looking for a second passenger believed to have been in the back seat of the SUV that hit and dragged Harnett while the officer was attempting to stop it for suspicious plates.
They say the person is being sought as a witness, and that his photo was captured on camera and is being released for investigative purposes.
Another passenger, 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman, is also charged with first-degree murder and is to appear in court Thursday.