A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways

A crash, as shown in this handout image provided by Nirmesh Vadera, has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.