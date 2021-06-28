Trustees vote to remove Catholic bishop's name from Edmonton elementary school

Flags and lights are seen as a vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, Sask. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The board of trustees of Edmonton Catholic Schools has voted unanimously to rename an elementary school bearing the name of a bishop who helped set up residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor