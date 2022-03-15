No new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in B.C.; slight drop in hospitalizations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about the lifting of the mask mandate and the removal of the vaccination passport during a COVID-19 update in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

 CAH

VICTORIA - British Columbia recorded a slight drop in hospitalizations from COVID-19 and no deaths were reported due to the virus Tuesday.

The Health Ministry says in a news release that there were 345 people in hospital and 50 were in intensive care.

On Monday, the province had 359 people in hospital and 51 in intensive care.

The ministry says 91.3 per cent of those eligible 12 and older have received their second dose of a vaccine while 56.7 per cent have had their third shot.

It says there are eight health-care facilities with ongoing outbreaks, although no new ones have been reported.

The death toll from the virus since the pandemic began is 2,946.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.