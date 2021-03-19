RICHMOND, B.C. - Homicide investigators are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Richmond, B.C., that was on fire early Friday morning.
Det. Lara Jansen with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the deaths are believed to be a homicide.
Jansen says the bodies have not yet been identified, and police are working to locate the victims' next of kin.
Police say a burned sport utility vehicle found in Surrey is believed to be linked to the incident.
The Mounties previously said officers were assisting with traffic control around the fire at the Richmond home when the bodies were found.
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the homicide team or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.