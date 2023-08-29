Ontario pilot dies in plane crash in a southern Alberta field: RCMP

CLARESHOLM, Alta. - Mounties say an Ontario woman is dead after a plane crashed in a southern Alberta field.
RCMP say emergency crews responded to a call Monday of a plane crash near Claresholm, Alta., about 130 kilometres south of Calgary.
They say the pilot was a 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., and the only person in the plane.
RCMP say the woman was flying a Cessna 152.
They say she was declared dead at the scene.
RCMP say Transport Canada is investigating the cause of the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.